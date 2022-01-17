Marriage registration service in Mumbai has been temporarily stopped due to the current COVID-19 situation. The BMC said that the service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date, and time. Authorities are exploring the provision of a video KYC option, BMC added.

Maharashtra | Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current #COVID19 situation in Mumbai; service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date & time. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option: BMC — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

