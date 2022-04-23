Mumbai police have taken MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana to Khar police station. Earlier today, Ravi Rana announced that he was calling off his proposed programme of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree citing PM Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

