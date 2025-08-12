The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, and Amaravati, among other places. IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts mentioned above. Click here to view the weather forecast for several districts of Maharashtra for August 13. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red, Orange and Yellow Alerts Across State for Coming Week, Warns of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts of Maharashtra

IMD issues yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra. (Photo credits: IMD)

