Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, reports 63,729 new cases in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 45,335 discharges and 398 deaths during the same time. The total cases in the state rose to 37,03,584 while the death toll mounted to 59,551.

