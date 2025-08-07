A youth from Ansing village allegedly consumed poison at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Maharashtra's Washim on August 7 after being blackmailed with obscene videos. The youth was identified as Manish Thakur. The incident has prompted a detailed police investigation. SP Anuj Tare confirmed the incident and said further inquiries are underway. In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a 16-year-old boy jumped to his death from a hill on August 3 after his mother refused to buy him a mobile phone. The boy, identified as Atharva Gopal Tayde, was asking his mother to buy him a phone for days. However, she refused every time. On August 3, Atharva asked his mother again to buy a phone. But when his mother refused, he went to a hill in Tisgaon and jumped. Locals immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim

