A loud blast-like sound near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, November 13, sparked panic among locals, prompting immediate response from police and fire officials. The Delhi Fire Services received a call around 9:19 AM about an explosion-like noise near the hotel, leading to the dispatch of three fire tenders to the site. Upon investigation, authorities confirmed that no blast had occurred; instead, the sound originated from the bursting of a rear tyre of a DTC bus heading towards Dhaula Kuan. The initial alert, which came amid heightened public anxiety following the recent Red Fort blast, led to temporary chaos in the vicinity. The caller, who was en route to Gurugram, had reported the noise, fearing a possible explosion. Officials assured that the situation was completely normal and there was no cause for alarm. Red Fort Blast: DNA Confirms Dr Umar Mohammad Drove Explosive-Laden Car in Delhi.

Delhi: Bomb threat near Radisson Hotel, Mahipalpur turns out to be a burst bus tyre. pic.twitter.com/65dvunyUFD — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

A call of blast near Raddison, Mahipalpur was received and staff was rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted and it was informed that while the caller was on way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. On the spot, no incident site was found. During local enquiry, a guard… https://t.co/HEi8JHZ7yB pic.twitter.com/DObw9qdSsD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 13, 2025

STORY | Red Fort blast effect: Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur The loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said. The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at… pic.twitter.com/MUuXQ7oxwh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

