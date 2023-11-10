Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee submitted the panel's report on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to the office of Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Friday. The Committee, at a meeting on Thursday, had adopted by majority the report that recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House for accepting "illegal gratifications" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament on his behalf. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Row: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Report on Charges Against TMC MP Adopted by 6:4 Majority.

Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Row

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha has submitted its report to Speaker Om Birla in the case related to TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)