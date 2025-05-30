Shubham Gupta, son of Seema Gupta, the city president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, is embroiled in a scandal as over 130 obscene videos featuring him with various women have gone viral on social media. Shubham Gupta, who married Sheetal Gupta in November 2021, is accused by his wife of being narcissistic and engaging in illicit relationships. She claims he not only records their encounters but also subjects her to mental and physical abuse when she raises concerns. Sheetal Gupta also said that Shubham would force her to watch pornographic videos. She has filed a complaint at police station. More details are awaited. Manoharlal Dhakad Dance Viral Video: New CCTV Footage Shows Mandsaur Politician Dancing on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway With Woman He Had Sex With in Public.

Over 130 Obscene Videos of BJP Mahila Morcha President’s Son Go Viral

