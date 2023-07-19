A recent distressing incident coming to the fore from Manipur, a region already grappling with violence, was shaken by renewed outrage this week. A deeply disturbing video emerged, showing two Kuki-Zo tribal women subjected to unspeakable cruelty as they were paraded naked and subsequently subjected to gang rape. The incident reportedly occurred in Kangpokpi district following the destruction of B Phainom village. According to ITLF, the incident occurred on May 4. Reportedly, the mob had beaten two men to death before taking on the two women. Manipur Government Urges Public to Refrain from Hate Speech and Targeting Communities to Prevent Ethnic Tensions.

It’s disturbing and devastating to see the video of Kuki women’s being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the allegedly Meitie mob in Manipur is extremely distressing. How can a country allow its women to be treated like this? #ManipurViolence #ManipurBurning pic.twitter.com/orI6uvZ2yo — Shah Imtizaj (@imtizaj_shah) July 19, 2023

