Mumbai Police on Friday, August 29, granted an extension of one more day to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to continue his protest at Azad Maidan. Jarange Patil, who has been demanding reservations for the Maratha community under the OBC category, had sought additional time to carry forward his ongoing agitation. Jarange began his fast in the morning with thousands of supporters gathering in South Mumbai. Earlier, the quota activist had said that he would not leave until the community’s demands were met. Traffic came to a standstill in parts of the city as protesters marched to the venue. Maratha Morcha Rally: Manoj Jarange Patil Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Over Maratha Reservation, Says ‘Will Die but Won’t Back Down’ (Watch).

Mumbai Police Grants One-Day Extension to Manoj Jarange Patil To Continue Maratha Quota Protest at Azad

Mumbai Police say, "One more day has been granted to Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) for his protest. He can continue with his protest at Azad Maidan for one more day, tomorrow." — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)