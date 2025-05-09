Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that on the night of May 8-9, the Pakistani army repeatedly violated Indian airspace along the western border, attempting to target military infrastructure. Simultaneously, heavy-caliber weapons were fired along the Line of Control. Approximately 300 to 400 drones were deployed to infiltrate 36 strategic locations. Indian armed forces responded swiftly, neutralising many drones through kinetic and non-kinetic measures. The large-scale intrusion is believed to be a test of India’s air defence capabilities and a reconnaissance mission. Forensic investigations are underway, with initial findings indicating that the downed drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models. India remains on high alert, and enhanced surveillance measures have been activated across the border regions. Setback for Pakistan as World Bank Declines to Intervene in Indus Water Treaty Row After India's Suspension in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Massive Aerial Intrusion by Pakistan Foiled

#WATCH | Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber… pic.twitter.com/H5mkCdPqgW — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

