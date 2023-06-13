A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday evening. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the backside area of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mathura. Two fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. The cause of the blaze is still unknown. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Lal Bagh Colony, Two Women Killed.

Fire Breaks Out in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | UP: Massive fire breaks out in the backside area of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mathura. Two fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/9JczIL8x3g — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

