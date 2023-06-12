A massive fire broke out in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad during the wee hours of Monday (June 12). According to initial reports, the fire broke out at a house in Lal Bagh Colony of Loni in Ghaziabad. Two women died in the blaze, while some others were feared trapped in the house. A video of the incident showed massive flames emanating from the house as locals and firefighters try to douse the raging blaze. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Celebration Banquet Hall, Horrifying Visuals Emerge.

Ghaziabad Fire Video:

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in a house in Lal Bagh colony of Loni, Ghaziabad. Two women have died and several others are feared trapped. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Lh94tHs3Ep — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2023

