Mathura House Collapse: 1 Killed, Over 12 Feared Trapped After 4-6 Houses Collapse During Excavation in Uttar Pradesh's Masani Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos)

Several houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today, June 15. According to the news agency IANS, the incident occurred near Maya Teela Shahganj in the Govind Nagar's Masani area, where four to six houses collapsed during excavation. It is learnt that one person died in the incident and over 12 are feared trapped in the debris. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. Rescue operations are underway. Speaking about the incident, SSP Shlok Kumar said, "This incident occurred in the Masani area of Govind Nagar police station. A house built on a private plot atop a mound collapsed. Upon receiving the information, a search and rescue operation was launched at the site." UP CM Calls for Integrated Govt Complexes in Mathura, Kanpur; Reviews Vision 2030 Plans.

Houses Collapse in Mathura

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: SSP Shlok Kumar says, "This incident occurred in the Masani area of Govind Nagar police station. A house built on a private plot atop a mound collapsed. Upon receiving the information, a search and rescue operation was launched at the site..." pic.twitter.com/fvvCVnpeU3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

