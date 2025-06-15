Mathura House Collapse: 1 Killed, Over 12 Feared Trapped After 4-6 Houses Collapse During Excavation in Uttar Pradesh's Masani Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos)

The incident occurred near Maya Teela Shahganj in the Govind Nagar's Masani area, where four to six houses collapsed during excavation. It is learnt that one person died in the incident and over 12 are feared trapped in the debris.

