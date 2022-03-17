Mumbai, March 17: Ahead of the Holi 2022 celebrations, the Government of India has urged citizens across the country to celebrate the festival of colours by sharing a meal with their mothers. The Government has also requested citizens to share pictures of them enjoying a meal with their mothers using #MaaKeSangKhana or #MealWithMom! What's more? Selected photos will be featured by the Government of India on its official Twitter handle.

Here's what the Government of India tweeted:

One Festival, Many Moments! Share a picture of you and your mother, having a meal together, using #MaaKeSangKhana or #MealWithMom! Selected photos will be featured! Come forward & join us in making this Holi all the more colourful! — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)