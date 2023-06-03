Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as the Western Railway has announced a 14-hour block which will be undertaken on both UP and Down local lines as well as the UP and Down Harbour lines. The Western Railway is undertaking the mega block in order to carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon railway stations. The mega block will be from 00.00 hours to 14.00 hours on June 3rd and 4th. In view of the 14-hour mega block, few suburban train services plying over Western Railway and some Mail and Express trains will be affected. Mega Block on Sunday, May 21, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line, 14-Hour Block on Western Railway; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, June 4:

