Local train services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit on Sunday, May 21 as the Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down fast lines between Matung and Mulund railway station from 11.05 am to 3.35 pm. Besides Central Railway, there will also be a mega block on the Harbour line between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, special suburban trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi section during the said block period. While no block has been announced on Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Jumbo Block of 14 hours on the Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon to Jogeshwari station. The block will begin at 12 midnight and end at 2 pm the next day. Mega Block on Sunday, May 14, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Transharbour Line, No Block Western Line; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, May 21:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)