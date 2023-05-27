Local train services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit on Sunday, May 28, as a mega block will be carried out on the Trans-Harbour line. The Central Railway will operate Mega Block on the Trans-Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday for 5 hours. It must be noted that the mega block will be in place on Thane-Vashi (Nerul) up and down line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled. There will be no mega block on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines. Mumbai Local Trains To Be Replaced by Vande Bharat Metro? Railway Ministry Approves Procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro Rakes for Mumbai's Suburban Train Network.

Mega Block on Sunday:

