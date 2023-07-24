A violent incident occurred outside the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Tura on Monday evening. The situation escalated into violence while the CM was in a meeting with various civil bodies, including ACHIK and GHSMC. CM Sangma was also gheraoed by protestors outside his office with a demand to make Tura the state's winter capital. Reports said that stones were pelted at his office while he was inside the office. Reports emerge that at least five police personnel have been injured in the violent mob attack. Uniform Civil Code: ‘UGC Goes Against Actual Idea of India,’ Says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Mob Attack Outside Meghalaya CMO Video:

#Breaking: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma gheraoed by protestors outside his office in Tura. Stones were pelted at his office while he was inside with the state PHE minister. Groups have been protesting past several days & demanding Tura be made state’s winter capital. Police… pic.twitter.com/J3QZ2l6hNW — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 24, 2023

