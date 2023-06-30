Shillong, June 30: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) goes against the actual idea of India. Sangma, who is the President of the National People’s Party (NPP), told mediapersons here that UCC does not suit the country and goes against the actual idea of India, which is a diverse nation characterised by unity in diversity.

“I am talking from the party point of view. Uniform Civil Code, according to NPP, goes against the actual spirit of India. The diverse cultures, traditions, lifestyles and religions are the country’s strength," Sangma said. “Meghalaya is a matrilineal society and that is our strength. The culture and other aspects we have been following for a long time cannot be changed. As a political party, we realise that the entire northeast region has got a unique culture. We will not like our tradition and culture to be touched," Sangma said. Uniform Civil Code: Parliamentary Standing Committee Calls Representatives of Law Commission, Law Ministry on July 3 Over UCC.

The NPP, which is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), leads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The BJP with two MLAs is a partner in the MDA government. The NPP has a strong political base in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh besides Meghalaya, and the party has reasonable number of MLAs in these four northeastern states.

UCC Impact on HUF: Uniform Civil Code May Impact HUF Income Tax Rules and Succession. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pushed for the implementation of UCC, the Parliamentary standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said that it will hear the views of all the stakeholders. The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC will be sought and considered at a meeting on Monday.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws for all the citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. Also, on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

