At least one survivor has been found from the tragic Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told news agency ANI that police located a survivor in seat 11A, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. "We cannot confirm the exact number of casualties yet," he added, noting that the toll may rise since the flight crashed in a residential area. As per a Journalist, Justin J Thomas, the survivor is being identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar. Emergency teams continue rescue operations at the site, which remains cordoned off. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 people on board. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Declared Dead as Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes Shortly After Takeoff.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik: At least 1 Survivor Found in Air India Plane Crash

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the… pic.twitter.com/MZp1ngYgC6 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Passenger Ramesh Vishwaskumar of Seat 11A Survives Air India AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad

A survivor found after Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad. RAMESH VISHWASKUMAR, SEAT 11A pic.twitter.com/m4CesrdFHs — Justin J. Thomas (@Just_insync) June 12, 2025

