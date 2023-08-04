In Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, a heartwarming appeal has been launched by a family in search of their beloved pet parrot, Mitthu. Startled by the barking of dogs during a morning walk with the family head, Mitthu took flight, prompting a frantic search. Drawing parallels with a viral tale of friendship between a man and a Sarus crane in UP, Damoh now witnesses a similar story of affection and concern as the family offers a reward of Rs 10,000 for Mitthu's safe return. Sarus Crane, Rescued by Arif, Being Trained for Life in Wild in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Zoo.

Family Seeks Missing Pet Parrot 'Mitthu' in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

A few months ago, videos of friendship between a Sarus crane and a man in UP went viral A similar story of love has emerge from Damoh where a man is frantically searching for his missing parrot. pic.twitter.com/CTm8C1pD6M — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 2, 2023

Help us trace our missing Mitthu, get Rs 10,000, is a family's appeal in MP's Damoh district. The family is searching it's pet parrot, which flew out of fear of barking dogs while on morning walk with family's head. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/n2b22Jw0zF — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 2, 2023

