MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday postponed his rally with MNS workers which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, July 12 in view of heavy rains in Mumbai. Thackeray said that he'll soon announce the next date of his rally. The MNS chief also suggested the workers to reach out to the people affected due to rains and floods in various parts of the state.

Check tweet:

