Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday, April 29, confirmed a mob lynching incident in the state, saying that an unidentified individual was attacked and later died after allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a local cricket match. According to the minister, a group of people assaulted the man following the provocation. The police have arrested 10 to 12 persons in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway. Parameshwara urged the public to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the incident. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Nationals Will Be Sent Back, Action on Those Staying Illegally, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Mob Lynching in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "An incident of mob lynching has been reported...The individual whose identity is unknown shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on...Few people got together and beat him...Later on, he… pic.twitter.com/3ohauPCC3c — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

