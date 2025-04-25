Bengaluru, April 25: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka will be sent back, and action will be taken against those staying illegally. Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara, while responding to a question about deporting Pakistani nationals, said, “Verification is underway to identify them. We need to check who has come officially and who has entered unofficially. Officers are conducting the verification. Questions regarding this issue had also been raised earlier in the legislative session.”

He added, “Pakistani nationals who are residing here officially will have to be sent back, as the Central government has already taken that decision. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) will carry out the process.” Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan’s Senate Passes Resolution Rejecting India’s ‘Attempt’ To Link Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack With Islamabad.

When asked about the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka’s comments regarding a large number of illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh residing in Bengaluru, Parameshwara responded, “We currently have no information about those staying illegally. Those who are here officially will be sent back - we have no objection to that.” “We will need to initiate efforts to trace those staying illegally. The authorities will take action to locate them. As of now, the decision applies only to Pakistani nationals,” he clarified in response to another question.

Addressing concerns about security in Bengaluru, a city that has experienced terror-related incidents in the past, Parameshwara said intelligence agencies from the Central government are also present in the city. “Often, they share information with the state police. In case of sleeper cell activity, even if the state does not have the information, the Central agencies will. They are expected to have such information, as this concerns national security,” he stated. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists, Who Survived, Family Members of Victims Ask Why There Was No Security or Army Deployed at Baisaran (Watch Videos).

“If our intelligence agencies receive any input, it will be shared with Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). This is about coordination between state and Central agencies,” he explained.

When asked about enhancing security at defence and other sensitive institutions in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that special security arrangements are already in place at organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and others. “Special Forces have been deployed by both the Central and state governments to protect such institutions,” he added.

Regarding the incident of Pakistan flags being hoisted on a road in Kalaburagi and subsequently removed by the police, he stated that the matter has not yet come to his notice. “I will inquire about it,” he assured.

When asked about action against the terror attack and the issue of security lapse, Parameshwara stated, “I won’t speak about the matters related to the Central government. They have already initiated diplomatic steps in connection with national security. Harsher steps will have to be initiated so that these incidents don’t recur. Stricter measures will have to be taken to dismantle the terror organisation operating in that region.”

