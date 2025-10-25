A fire broke out on the Amritsar–Purnia Court Jan Sewa Express around 6:10 pm near Sonbarsa Kachahari station in Saharsa district, Bihar, caused by a mobile phone that exploded while charging. The incident occurred in the GS coach, and the blaze was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries reported. A senior railway official confirmed to IndianExpress.com that passenger Ram Kr admitted the fire resulted from his mobile device, and fellow passengers corroborated the account. Railway staff promptly extinguished the flames, preventing further damage. Officials have reiterated safety precautions regarding charging electronic devices onboard trains to avoid similar incidents in the future. Mobile Blast in Barabanki: Panic at District Hospital As Phone Explodes in Patient’s Pocket During Treatment, Blaze Erupts Inside Emergency Ward (See Pics).

Mobile Phone Blast Triggers Fire on Amritsar–Purnia Court Jan Sewa Express

Thick smoke engulfed a general compartment of Jan Seva Express at Sonbarsa Kutchery railway station on Saharsa-Mansi railway section, causing panic among passengers. @NewIndianXpress @jayanthjacob @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/IinelmfF7g — Ramashankar Mishra (@ramashankar68) October 24, 2025

