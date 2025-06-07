A shocking incident unfolded at the District Hospital in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, when a mobile phone exploded inside a patient’s pocket, triggering panic in the emergency ward. The patient, Avinash Pal, was admitted after a road accident where a car hit his bike. While undergoing treatment, smoke was seen billowing from his pocket. Within seconds, the mobile phone exploded, causing a blaze that sent patients, hospital staff, and attendants into a state of alarm. The fire was promptly brought under control by hospital authorities, preventing a major tragedy. Mobile Phone Blast Kills Man in Bhandara: School Principal Dies, His Relative Injured as CMF Phone 1 Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Motorcycle in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Mobile Blast in Barabanki

UP के बाराबंकी जिला अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में शनिवार सुबह एक अजीब घटना सामने आई। एक मरीज की जेब में रखा मोबाइल फोन अचानक धमाके के साथ फट गया। 👉उज्जवल नगर के अवनीश पाल लखनऊ जाते समय सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गए थे। एक कार ने उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी थी। स्थानीय लोग उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/tXftX4PdMa — Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)