A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday in a money-laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Writes Heart Touching Letter to His Mother Savita, Says ‘I Will Definitely Return’.

Sanjay Raut Gets Bail :

Money laundering case: Special court in Mumbai grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2022

