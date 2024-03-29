A three-member team has been appointed to conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. In addition to the magisterial probe, a post-mortem examination will be carried out by a panel of two doctors. This procedure will be videographed to ensure transparency. Following the completion of the post-mortem, Mukhtar Ansari’s body will be handed over to his son, Umar Ansari. Ansari died of a cardiac arrest after being hospitalised on Thursday evening. The five-time former MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh had been in jail in the state and in Punjab since 2005. Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Dead After Suffering Heart Attack in Prison.

