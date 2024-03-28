Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away today, March 28, in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Mukhtar Ansari died after he suffered a heart attack in prison. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Banda district after his health deteriorated again. However, he breathed his last in the hospital. On Tuesday, March 26, Ansari was taken to a hospital from Banda jail and was later discharged. Mukhtar Ansari Health Update: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician, Who Claimed Threat to His Life, Admitted to ICU in Banda Hospital After His Condition Deteriorates.

