A speeding car rammed into a shop in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area early Saturday morning, September 13, leaving three people seriously injured. CCTV footage of the crash has gone viral on social media, showing the vehicle losing control and running over people sleeping outside shops before colliding with the structure. The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. According to locals, two women and a man were inside the car, and residents alleged they were under the influence of alcohol. Police have detained two people at the spot and taken the vehicle into custody. Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding BMW Loses Control, Crashes Into Divider on Coastal Road Near Worli; Driver Booked After Video Goes Viral.

3 Hurt After Car Rams Into Shop in Ghatkopar

A speeding car lost control on LBS Road in #Ghatkopar,breaking through a barricade and crashing into a shop,4 people sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital@MumbaiPolice detained 2 people from the spot and car absoconding after the incidents #CCTV@ians_india pic.twitter.com/3ZLwNuSaj7 — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Indrajeet Chaubey), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)