A speeding BMW lost control and crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road near Worli on Sunday, March 2 at 11 AM. The accident, caught on camera, shows the car losing control and hitting the side rails before coming to a halt. The 24-year-old driver, Rishabh Aneja, a Juhu resident, has been booked for rash and negligent driving after the video went viral. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The Worli police registered an FIR under relevant sections for endangering public safety. Overspeeding is suspected to be the primary cause of the accident. Bandra-Worli Sea-Link Accident: BMW and Mercedes' ‘Race’ Causes Cab Turn Turtle on Mumbai Sea Link, 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Speeding BMW Loses Control, Slams Into Divider on Mumbai Coastal Road

Live video of a high speed #BMW car accident on #Mumbai's #CoastalRoad Coastal surfaced..Worli police registered an FIR in this case. Rishabh Aneja (24) was driving the car at the time of the accident. Incident happened on 2nd March at 11am. Accident happened due to over speeding pic.twitter.com/FUxwefRDYP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 4, 2025

