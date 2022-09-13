A woman actor has filed a police complaint accusing a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade of raping her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor and exchanged their cell phone numbers. As there was lockdown, she met Aditya later at his house on J D Somani Marg in Cuffe Parade. He proposed her for marriage and later had sexual intercourse with her. They also met in Goa where threatening to kill her and make her private photos viral, he had sexual intercourse with her several times. He even incited her against her parents and as a result she shifted to his apartment in January 2022. However, she got tired of his abusive behavior and in March went back to her parents’ house. she told her parents about the harassment and approached the police. Police have registered case against the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | A man working as a fitness trainer was arrested after a woman actor accused him of raping her several times since last year on the pretext of marriage. The case against the accused registered u/s 376,323,504,506(2),67 and 67(A) of the IPC: Cuffe Parade PS officials — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

