Mumbai, November 2: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 42.34 kg of Hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 42 crore in the illicit market from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday in a major operation against narcotics trafficking, DRI Mumbai said in a press release.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passengers upon their arrival and conducted a detailed examination of their baggage. The examination led to the recovery of 21 food packets of noodles, biscuits etc. in which hydroponic weed was stuffed. The substance tested positive for drugs with the NDPS field kit. The 42.34 kgs contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested. Cocaine Smuggling Bid Foiled at Mumbai Airport: Woman Held With INR 47 Crore Cocaine in Coffee Packets.

This is the second significant seizure of Drugs by DRI Mumbai after a major haul of 4.7 kgs Cocaine worth Rs 47 Crores seized on Friday, November 31, wherein 5 persons including the carriers, financers, handlers and distributors were arrested. Thus, more than Rs 90 crores of drugs have been seized by DRI Mumbai in last 3 days in Mumbai. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind drug trafficking. The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of our nation, DRI added in the release.

Earlier, the DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 4.7 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 47 crore in the illicit market, from a female passenger arriving from Colombo at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger upon arrival and conducted a thorough examination of her baggage led to the recovery of nine pouches of a white powdery substance concealed inside 9 coffee packets. Testing of the recovered substances, using the NDPS field test kit, showed positive results for cocaine. Drug Bust in Vijayawada: DRI Seizes 1,300 Kg Ganja Worth INR 2.6 Crore From Secret Compartment in Truck, 3 Including Mastermind Arrested (Watch Video).

In a swift follow-up operation, the officers apprehended the intended recipient of the narcotics at the airport. On further follow-up, three other persons of the syndicate involved in financing, logistics, collection and distribution of the cocaine were intercepted. All five individuals have been arrested. All five accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)