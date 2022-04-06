The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an order stating that the names of the shops should be written first in Marathi in capital letters and then in other languages. "Names of visionary men, forts shouldn't be written on nameplates of liquor shops. The font size of Marathi letters should be bigger than all other letters," the order read.

Check tweet:

