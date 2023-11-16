A major fire broke out in at least 5 to 6 godowns in the Malad area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. "On receiving information about the fire, 6 fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. No casualty has been reported, added BMC. More details are awaited. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC To Implement 10% Cut in City for Urgent Maintenance Work from November 20 For 12 Days.

Mumbai Godown Fire

