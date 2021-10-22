Mumbai, October 22: A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Curry road area. The blaze erupted at around 12 noon at the 60-storey Avighna Park apartment in the area. One person died in the fire incident. Firefighting operations are currently underway. A thick cloud of smoke engulfed the area. Meanwhile, the main cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Initially, the man was injured in the fire incident. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The man fell from the 19th floor while saving his life. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Arun Tiwari. Many videos of the fire on the 19th floor are also going viral on social media. Mumbai Fire Update: One Person Who Jumped From 19th Floor of High Rise Building Succumbs to His Injuries.

Tweet By ANI:

Mumbai | One person dead in fire at Avighna Park apartment building on Curry Road pic.twitter.com/pMdV4tNP7h — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Avighna Park is a high-end luxury residential tower in South Mumbai near Lalbaugh. Reportedly, a fire drill was held just ago before the incident. Senior officials, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, reached the spot. More details are still awaited.

