Mumbai and its surrounding areas are bracing for an intense heatwave from March 6 to 11. Independent weatherman Rushikesh Agre said the suburbs' temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C, potentially breaking all February records. Residents are advised to stay updated on the situation as the city prepares for this extreme weather spell. Weather Forecast Today, March 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Heatwave Alert

🚨 Mumbai and its surrounding areas are set to experience one of the hottest spells of 2025 from March 6-11, breaking all February records. Temperatures in Mumbai suburbs likely to exceed 40°C. Stay tuned for more updates. #MumbaiHeat pic.twitter.com/lrC0r3LYaP — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)