Tomorrow, March 5, 2025, cities across India will experience varying weather conditions. Mumbai is expected to have hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 20°C, while Delhi will see plenty of sun with a breezy afternoon, reaching a high of 25°C and a low of 12°C. Chennai will be hot, with temperatures soaring to 36°C, posing risks of dehydration. Bengaluru will have sun through high clouds, with a high of 34°C and a low of 20°C. Hyderabad will be warm with partial cloud cover, peaking at 36°C. Shimla will remain cool and sunny, with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 3°C. Meanwhile, Kolkata is likely to have hazy sunshine, with a high of 33°C and a low of 20°C. Stay updated for any changes in the forecast.

