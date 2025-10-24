A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend over breakup issues on Friday morning, October 24, in Mumbai's Kalachowki area. After attacking her, the man slit his own throat and died by suicide. According to the police reports, both individuals, aged 24, were previously in a relationship but had parted ways following a recent dispute. The incident occurred around 10:30 am on Dattaram Lad Marg near Chinchpokli. "We received a report at the Kalachowki Police Station that a 24-year-old man attacked a 24-year-old woman. The primary investigation reveals that they had relationship issues. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM, and police were notified by phone call. The woman is currently undergoing treatment, and the man was unemployed. Mumbai Police are investigating the case further," Zone 4 DCP R Ragasudha told ANI. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend at Mumbai's Kalachowki Over Breakup

#WATCH | Mumbai: On stabbing case, Mumbai's DCP-zone 4, R Ragasudha says, "... We received a report at the Kalachowki Police Station that a 24-year-old man attacked a 24-year-old woman. The primary investigation reveals that they had relationship issues. The incident occurred… pic.twitter.com/ogQ87GHsQi — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)