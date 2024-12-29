IndiGo’s Mumbai-Istanbul flight 6E17, scheduled to depart at 6:55 am on Saturday, was cancelled after a 10-hour delay due to technical issues, leaving passengers stranded. Frustrated travellers complained of inadequate updates during the prolonged wait. IndiGo later arranged an alternative aircraft with a revised departure time of 11:00 pm the same day. Addressing the incident, the airline stated, “We regret that flight 6E17 faced delays due to technical issues. Despite efforts, we had to cancel the flight.” The airline assured passengers of support, including accommodations, meal vouchers, and full refunds. IndiGo added that its teams are “working hard” to assist customers and ensure proper communication. IndiGo Flight 6E 6021 Flyer Develops Health Emergency Mid-Air, Timely Intervention by Doctor Saves His Life.

Passengers Frustrated As IndiGo Flight Delayed

@DGCAIndia stuck at airport since Morning 4,2 times boarded flight @IndiGo6E my flight number 6E17 traveling with 2 kids 2 security checks walked airport 2 times now no one is responding Please help pic.twitter.com/cc9g6EiCgQ — Amit Rathod (@amitrathod8991) December 28, 2024

@IndiGo6E @RamMNK @PMOIndia Why isn’t the government taking note and taking the airline to task? Why are they still being allowed to treat us, paying customers, most of us Indian citizens, inhumanely? — Shubham Singh (@Shubham67137744) December 28, 2024

Mr Disawal, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We kindly request you to share your contact number via DM so that we can connect with you to address your concern. Thank you. ~Navi https://t.co/xcJPAig2qK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)