Delhi, December 25: A doctor on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Delhi saved the life of a 44-year-old ex-army man who experienced a medical emergency mid-air. The incident occurred on Flight 6E 6021, which took off from Kempegowda International Airport at 5:45 am on Sunday.

According to The New Indian Express report, Dr Ritin Mohindra, an Assistant Professor in Acute Care and Emergency Medicine at PGIMER Chandigarh, responded to the call for help after the passenger, who had a history of diabetes, complained of headache, discomfort, and weakness on the left side of his body. Dr Mohindra suspected hypoglycaemia, a condition caused by low blood sugar, which can lead to seizures or coma if untreated. Pune DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre Saves Life of Man Who Suffered Seizure After Road Accident (Watch Video).

Doctor Saves Life of Passenger on IndiGo Flight

The doctor instructed the cabin crew to mix sugar in water, which the passenger consumed immediately. Within 15 minutes, the passenger stabilized, and his condition improved. Dr Mohindra remained by his side for the remainder of the flight to reassure him.

The passenger, from Mysuru, was travelling with his wife on a trip to Delhi. Dr Mohindra advised him to consult his doctor and adjust his medication to prevent future episodes of hypoglycaemia. Delhi: Schizophrenic Man Swallows Blades, Forgets About It; Doctors Save His Life.

In another incident, an Army doctor saved the life of a 27-year-old critically ill man onboard a Pune-Chandigarh flight by resuscitating him, giving him emergency medicines and also requesting an emergency landing in Mumbai. Major Simrat Rajdeep Singh, a medical officer with the Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir (Haryana), said while he was travelling from Pune to Chandigarh on an IndiGo flight on Monday, a co-passenger who boarded in Goa started experiencing respiratory distress mid-air-at-an-altitude of 39,000 feet.

