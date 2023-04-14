Mumbai Police on Friday (April 14) arrested a man for impersonating himself as a police officer to extort money from paan shops. He used to threaten them on the pretext of keeping cigarettes in shops. The man also had a fake police Identity card which was recovered from his pocket and a few packets of cigarettes. Mumbai: Fake Cop Approaches Woman Journalist and Her Husband Sitting in Parked Vehicle in Mulund, Tries To Extort Money From Couple; Arrested.

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Police Officer

Mumbai's Sakinaka police arrested a fake police officer who used to target paan shops and extort money from them on the pretext of keeping cigarettes in those shops. A police ID and several packets of foreign cigarettes recovered from his possession: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/RoD21jFEAs — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

