The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday, March 12, said that the integrated trial runs for Metro 3 have commenced. "Various systems like rolling stock (coach), signal telecommunications, tracks traction etc., are being validated during the trial runs which is being carried out between #BKC to #Aarey," they said in a post on X. Sharing a video, the MMRCL also said that after completion of trials and certifications of individual systems and certificate from Independent Safety Accessor (ISA), the system shall be offered for inspection to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Once they receive CMRS sanction, the section will be opened for passenger services. Mumbai Coastal Road Timings: Traffic Police Shares Timings As Coastal Road Between Worli and Marine Drive Opens for Public; Check Details.

Mumbai Metro 3 Updated

Integrated trial runs for #Metro3 has been commenced. Various systems like rolling stock (coach), signal telecommunications, tracks traction etc., are being validated during the trial runs which is being carried out between #BKC to #Aarey After completion of trials and… pic.twitter.com/Mqk7lYxW25 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)