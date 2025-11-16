On Saturday, November 15, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 shared heartwarming pictures showing a group of senior citizens travelling by the metro train. In a post on X, Mumbai Metro 3 said that "Priyadarshani Laughter Club" on board the metro train enjoyed a joyful ride from Grant Road to Aarey JVLR metro station and back. "Around 25 senior citizens joined us this morning, filling the journey with warmth, laughter and unforgettable moments. Their enthusiasm truly reflects that #MetroLine3 is for everyone — young or Seniors," the post read. Notably, the senior citizens travelled on board the Mumbai Metro 3, also called Aqua Line. ‘I Felt Like I Was Back in Japan’: Japanese Expat Shares Experience of Travelling by Mumbai Metro Line 3, Calls Aqua Line Services ‘Clean, Safe, and Perfectly on Time’ (Watch Video).

Senior Citizens Group Travel on Mumbai Metro Line 3

🌟 Mumbai Metro Line-3: A Ease of Travel for All Ages! 🌟#MMRC pleased to inform that 'Priyadarshani Laughter Club' on board today for a joyful metro ride from #GrantRoad to #AareyJVLR metro station and back. 🚇😊 Around 25 senior citizens joined us this morning, filling the… pic.twitter.com/h0J0c5Z36b — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 15, 2025

