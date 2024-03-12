The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday, March 12, shared timings of the coastal road. In its post on X, formerly Twitter, the Mumbai police said that the coastal road will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.00 am to 05.00 pm. They also said that the coastal road will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for maintenance works. The development comes after the southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in Mumbai was opened for traffic today. Mumbai Coastal Road Project: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Phase of Coastal Road Between Worli and Marine Drive (See Pics and Video).

Coastal Road Timings

Timings of coastal road Will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.00 am to 05.00 pm. closed on Saturday and Sunday for maintenance works.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 12, 2024

