The Mumbai police have arrested a 48-year-old private school van driver for allegedly molesting three minor girls in the city. The victims are said to be between eight to eleven years old. It is reported that the accused molested the minor girls during their commute. The accused was booked and arrested under the POCSO Act. Mumbai police said that the accused has been sent to five-day police custody while the investigation continues. Mumbai: French Teacher Molested by Scooter-Riding Man While Returning Home in Khar, Accused Arrested From Dharavi.

School Van Driver Molests Three Minor Girls in Mumbai, Arrested

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Juhu police have arrested a 48-year-old private school van driver for allegedly molesting three minor girls, aged 8–11, during their commute. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to five-day police custody while… — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

