On Monday, November 17, the Mumbai police said that a 25-year-old man was arrested for molesting a woman in the city. As per the details, the French teacher was molested by a scooter-riding man while returning home in Khar. After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint. Acting on her complaint, the police identified the accused, Sunil Vaghela, through the scooter's registration number. He was later arrested from Dharavi. During questioning, Vaghela admitted to the crime. Officials said the accused has been sent to police custody and that further investigation is underway. Mumbai Shocker: Malad Teen Alleges Forced Sex Change Surgery, Blackmail by Transgender Gang; Case Registered.

Man Arrested for Molesting French Teacher in Mumbai

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

