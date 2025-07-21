Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on July 21, soaking South Mumbai and causing disruptions. Visuals from Marine Drive and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus show streets soaked and people seeking shelter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the rain will persist for the next hour, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius under partly cloudy skies. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas and take precautions while heading to work. The city braces for more intense rainfall as the monsoon season continues. Weather Forecast Today, July 21: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

6:15 AM.. Rainy morning ahead for Mumbai ⛈️ South Mumbai got lashed by heavy rains overnight, now Western & Central suburbs will also get heavy rains for next hour ☔ Carry umbrellas while heading office #MumbaiRains https://t.co/Fr6EDWXMyk pic.twitter.com/IFWeZFx4tY — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 21, 2025

Rain Batters Marine Drive

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/xolaALFaXL — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

Downpour Hits Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. pic.twitter.com/zdgSdRpelG — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

