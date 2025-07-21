On July 21, 2025, the weather forecast predicts widespread cloudiness and moderate rainfall across major Indian cities. Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata will see intermittent showers with high humidity. Delhi may witness cloudy skies and light rain by afternoon, offering slight relief from the heat. Hyderabad faces scattered thunderstorms, while Bengaluru remains cooler with chances of light rain. In Shimla, the forecast includes rain throughout the day with pleasant temperatures. No major heatwave warnings have been issued for any of these cities. Overall, the forecast suggests wet conditions in the south and east, while the north stays relatively humid and overcast.

